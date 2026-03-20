US Vice President JD Vance's Strategic Visit to Hungary Amidst Election Strain

US Vice President JD Vance is reportedly planning a visit to Hungary just days before the country faces a crucial election that has placed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's grip on power in jeopardy. Sources suggest Vance's visit highlights the strength of intergovernmental ties between Hungary and the United States.

Orbán, Hungary's nationalist leader since 2010, seeks his fifth consecutive election victory but finds himself trailing in polls against the centre-right Tisza and its leader, Péter Magyar. In response, Orbán has launched a nationwide campaign tour to rally support for his candidacy.

The foreign minister of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, noted that Vance's visit signifies the strong Hungarian-American relationship. This follows a recent visit by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who openly endorsed Orbán. There's anticipation about whether former President Trump will also visit Hungary in a show of support before the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)