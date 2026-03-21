Silvio Rodriguez: From Folk Singer to Symbol of Resistance Against U.S.

The Cuban armed forces have honored renowned folk singer Silvio Rodriguez with an AKM war rifle and a ceremonial replica. This gesture was in appreciation of Rodriguez's recent social media post, expressing his willingness to defend Cuba against any U.S. invasion. At 79, Rodriguez remains emblematic of revolutionary spirit through his 'nueva trova' music.

The singer's declarations followed aggressive statements made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, implying potential actions against Cuba. Rodriguez's message, 'I demand my AKM,' emphasizes his serious stance on the matter. His appearance on state television alongside Cuba's military leaders reinforced his commitment.

Amid an economic crisis and an ongoing U.S. oil blockade, Cuba prepares for any potential conflict. President Miguel Diaz-Canel, seen donning military attire, vowed impenetrable resistance to external threats. Cuba's media continues to promote readiness, urging civilians to train with military forces under the 'War of the Entire People' strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)