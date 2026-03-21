West Bengal's Left Front Rallies Youth with Job Creation Agenda

The CPI(M)-led Left Front is shifting its political strategy in West Bengal by focusing on job creation, especially targeting the youth vote in the upcoming assembly elections. Party representatives believe that tackling the state's employment crisis will resonate with young voters who left the party in recent years.

CPI(M) central committee member Samik Lahiri emphasized the importance of energizing young candidates and volunteers while developing a comprehensive job creation policy. This plan is poised to be the centerpiece of the Left Front's election manifesto, set to be unveiled ahead of the elections.

The Left Front, currently challenged by the dominance of the Trinamool Congress and BJP, is utilizing grassroots campaigns and social media outreach instead of large rallies, due to financial constraints. With elections set for April 23 and 29, the party envisions gaining traction through mobilized local support and digital engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)