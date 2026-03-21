Trump's Strategy: Navigating the Perils of the Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump's administration is encountering mounting difficulties as the Iran conflict enters its third week. Global energy prices soar while the U.S. finds itself isolated from traditional allies, escalating the crisis.

Despite assurances of military success, Iran's persistent defiance and missile strikes raise doubts about the campaign's effectiveness. Trump's initial promise of a short conflict clashes with the reality of a prolonged engagement, complicating his political legacy and 2020 electoral prospects.

Experts suggest that a lack of foresight in planning has contributed to the current predicament. As resistance from NATO allies grows and Trump's ability to control the narrative wanes, the President faces crucial decisions on the future of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)