Tensions Escalate: Iran-US Conflict and Global Energy Impact

President Donald Trump announced that the US may wind down its military operations in the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to escalate. This comes as a response to Iran and Israel trading attacks, with Iran's Natanz nuclear facility reportedly targeted.

Trump suggested that while the US is close to achieving its goals, other nations should lead in ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil shipping, amid fears of an energy shock.

The conflict, which has severely impacted energy infrastructure, has driven oil prices up by 50%, raising global economic concerns. Meanwhile, hostilities between Iran and Israel show no signs of easing, with numerous casualties reported in Lebanon and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)