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Controversy Erupts Over 'Godman' Scandal in Maharashtra

The arrest of Ashok Kaharat, a self-styled godman accused of sexual assault, has caused a political stir in Maharashtra. Prominent figures allegedly associated with him are under scrutiny. Minister Sanjay Shirsat insists on strict action, while calls intensify for a deeper probe into politicians who patronized Kaharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:49 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Godman' Scandal in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial arrest of Ashok Kaharat, a self-proclaimed godman from Maharashtra, is stirring political unrest. Accused of repeated sexual assault, Kaharat's case has drawn criticism and spotlight on the political figures allegedly associated with him.

Sanjay Shirsat, the Minister of Social Justice, has strongly condemned the incident, declaring it a stain on Maharashtra's progressive reputation. He emphasized the necessity for strict action against those involved and suggested that even indirect support for Kaharat could be considered a criminal act.

Prominent politicians, including former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others, have been associated with Kaharat, prompting intense scrutiny and calls for a thorough investigation. As the fallout continues, the resignation of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar from the Women's Commission adds further complexity amid opposition demands for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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