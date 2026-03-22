G7 Vows Action to Protect Global Energy

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries pledged on Saturday to take necessary measures to bolster global energy supplies. They underscored the critical importance of safeguarding maritime routes, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the top European Union diplomat, collectively expressed support for regional partners grappling with unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies.

The ministers strongly condemned the regime's reckless assaults against civilians and civilian infrastructure, notably targeting vital energy assets. Their unified stance reiterates the G7's unwavering commitment to countering threats to international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)