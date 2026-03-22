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G7 Vows Action to Protect Global Energy

The G7 foreign ministers pledged support for global energy security and emphasized safeguarding critical maritime routes. They condemned Iran's attacks in the Strait of Hormuz region and reaffirmed their commitment to stand by allies in the face of such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 00:25 IST
G7 Vows Action to Protect Global Energy
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The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries pledged on Saturday to take necessary measures to bolster global energy supplies. They underscored the critical importance of safeguarding maritime routes, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the top European Union diplomat, collectively expressed support for regional partners grappling with unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies.

The ministers strongly condemned the regime's reckless assaults against civilians and civilian infrastructure, notably targeting vital energy assets. Their unified stance reiterates the G7's unwavering commitment to countering threats to international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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