Rising Tensions: Iran's Strikes and Global Impacts

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East saw over 1,500 casualties in Iran, according to state media. The capital, Tehran, experienced significant airstrikes coinciding with the end of Ramadan.

Iran's aggressive move included targeting a UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, suggesting advanced missile capabilities or perhaps leveraging its space program for the attack.

Despite US and Israeli intentions to destabilize Iran's leadership or dismantle its military programs, the war has yet to incite an uprising. The repercussions echo globally, influencing rising food and fuel costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)