Middle East Tensions Intensify: Iran and Israel Trade Strikes

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran targeted two communities near Israel's main nuclear research site, leading to significant injuries. This follows the strike on Iran's Natanz facility, marking the first attack on Israel's nuclear center in the ongoing conflict, which has lasted nearly a month.

The repercussions of this conflict are being felt worldwide. The war has caused spikes in food and fuel prices and poses risks to global shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Amidst heightened tensions, international bodies are urging for secure passage in these critical waters.

The conflict sees involvement from global powers, with military operations spanning from the Middle East to Diego Garcia. Despite heavy casualties on both sides, including military personnel and civilians, a resolution seems far from reach, complicating geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)