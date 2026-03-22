Escalating Tensions: Iran Targets Israeli Nuclear Research Center

Iran launched a direct strike on communities near Israel's primary nuclear research center, escalating the ongoing war into dangerous new territory and resulting in significant structural damage and casualties.

Following this attack, the global community is focused on mitigating the conflict's wider impacts, particularly regarding energy security and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for global oil distribution.

Military experts warn that Iran's long-range missile capabilities may have reached a new level, raising international concerns about regional security and strategic stability, particularly in the context of existing tensions with US and Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)