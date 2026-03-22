Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant Destruction: Global Tensions Surge

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, demanding the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The closure has already affected global oil supplies, causing European gas prices to spike dramatically last week.

The situation further escalated as Iran launched ballistic missiles toward a U.S.-British military base, marking a dangerous development in the ongoing conflict. Israeli officials noted the potential threat to European capitals, heightening international concerns.

With mounting casualties and geopolitical tensions, the conflict threatens major energy disruptions. Trump's aggressive posture, shifting from previous de-escalation rhetoric, poses substantial political and economic challenges globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)