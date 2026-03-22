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Trump Threatens TSA Reshuffle Amid Government Shutdown

During the lengthy government shutdown, President Donald Trump threatened to redeploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to U.S. airports to handle security if Democrats did not fund airport safety. The partial shutdown has led to TSA staff shortages and resignations, disrupting major airport operations nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 06:30 IST
Trump Threatens TSA Reshuffle Amid Government Shutdown
Donald Trump

Amid an ongoing government shutdown, President Donald Trump warned of deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports unless Congress agrees to fund airport security. This move comes as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff miss paychecks, aggravating travel disruptions at major airports.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 10% of TSA officers have reported sick over half of the past week, with over 400 employees resigning since the shutdown's inception in February. The crisis is expected to escalate with both callouts and resignations projected to rise significantly.

Trump's controversial proposal has drawn criticism from several quarters, including Democrats and civil liberties groups, due to the lack of specific training ICE agents have in airport security. In light of this, the proposal is seen by critics like Senator Richard Blumenthal as a reckless misuse of resources, adding to the ongoing tensions around Trump's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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