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Netanyahu Warns of Global Threat: Iran's Missile Reach Extends to Europe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has highlighted Iran's growing missile capabilities, emphasizing its recent attacks as proof of a threat to global security. The attacks targeted holy sites in Jerusalem and reached a UK-US airbase. Netanyahu urges international action to counter Iran's aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:31 IST
Netanyahu Warns of Global Threat: Iran's Missile Reach Extends to Europe
Netanyahu
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning regarding Iran's missile capabilities, following recent attacks that underscore what he sees as a worldwide threat. During a visit to the Israeli city of Arad, which was targeted by Iranian missile strikes, Netanyahu pointed to Iran's ability to reach into Europe, heightening global dangers.

In the recent escalation, Netanyahu noted that Iran fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at the UK-US air base on Diego Garcia, stretching 4,000 kilometers, and threatened European regions like Cyprus. He said the strikes in Jerusalem targeted significant religious sites yet, by luck, caused no casualties despite attempts to target civilians.

Netanyahu called on the international community to join Israel and the United States in taking a stand against Iran's actions. He pushed for increased international cooperation, noting that such measures are crucial for global security, echoing President Trump's call for a unified response to deter Iran's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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