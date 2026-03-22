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Legacy of Service: Gangadharrao Fadnavis' Influence on Maharashtra Politics

Gangadharrao Fadnavis, father of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, played a pivotal role in shaping the political ideologies of prominent figures by viewing politics as social service. His legacy was celebrated with the inauguration of the Gangadharrao Fadnavis Diagnostic Centre, aiming to offer affordable healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:54 IST
Legacy of Service: Gangadharrao Fadnavis' Influence on Maharashtra Politics
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The legacy of Gangadharrao Fadnavis continues to inspire Maharashtra's political landscape, as his belief in politics as a form of social service shaped notable leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The inauguration of the Gangadharrao Fadnavis Diagnostic Centre in Nagpur marked a tribute to his lifelong commitment to public service. Bhagwat praised Gangadharrao for his dedication to social causes, despite limited resources, emphasizing service as a means of self-purification.

Both Fadnavis and Gadkari acknowledged the profound impact of Gangadharrao's work on their political careers, advocating politics as a tool to uplift the underprivileged. The newly opened diagnostic centre reflects Gangadharrao's ethos by providing advanced medical services at minimal or no cost, aligning with broader governmental healthcare initiatives in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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