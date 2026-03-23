Security Showdown: ICE Replaces TSA at Airports Amid Staff Shortages

This weekend marked a peak in absences among transportation security workers amid a persistent government shutdown, reported the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday. With the shortfall impacting critical airport operations, immigration enforcement agents are set to fill gaps at major U.S. airports.

DHS revealed that on Saturday, 11.5% of TSA staff were absent, with numbers skyrocketing at busy airports across the nation. To counteract this issue, ICE agents will be deployed to airports starting Monday. The strategy to deploy ICE has spurred criticism, especially since TSA officers have been working without pay for weeks.

While ICE agents have been designated to support security screenings, their lack of specialized training in TSA duties remains a concern, as expressed by union leaders and lawmakers. The debate continues over the role of ICE and the financing of TSA operations during this contentious political impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)