Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he opposes any Department of Homeland Security funding deals until Congress passes legislation requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration.

During an interview, Trump emphasized that no agreement should occur until the 'Save America' initiative is approved, according to a NewsNation reporter on platform X.

The proposed legislation, known as the Save America Act, aims to ensure only U.S. citizens are eligible to register to vote, underscoring Trump's focus on voter integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)