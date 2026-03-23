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US-Israel Campaign Against Iran: Strategic Strikes and Rising Tensions

The US-Israel military campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure is 'ahead or on plan,' according to US Central Command's top commander. With rising tensions across the Middle East, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, as the US and Israel continue to strategically strike missile and drone manufacturing sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:40 IST
US-Israel Campaign Against Iran: Strategic Strikes and Rising Tensions
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The campaign by the US-Israel military targeting Iranian infrastructure is reportedly 'ahead or on plan,' according to Adm. Brad Cooper of US Central Command. In a recent interview, Cooper stated that the strategic strikes aim at dealing with both immediate and future threats in the conflict-ridden region.

Amid escalating tensions, the death toll has climbed past 1,500 in Iran and over 1,000 in Lebanon, with significant displacements occurring in the region. Reports of airstrikes and threats of retaliation have heightened concerns over civilian safety, as military defenses in Saudi Arabia and the UAE work to intercept incoming missiles.

The situation intensifies geopolitical strain as the US and Israel work to dismantle missile and drone manufacturing to mitigate risks. Admiral Cooper anticipates a significant moment prompting public action in Iran, as both nations hope the strikes will lead to political change within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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