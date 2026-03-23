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Trump Pushes Easter Work to Pass Voter ID Bill

President Donald Trump has called on Republicans to continue working through the Easter holiday to pass a voter identification bill, which is strongly opposed by Democrats. The bill aims to attach voting requirements to immigration enforcement funding, amidst a partial shutdown of the Homeland Security department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:09 IST
Trump Pushes Easter Work to Pass Voter ID Bill
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans in Congress to continue working through the upcoming Easter holiday. The goal is to pass a voter identification bill, a piece of legislation that has met strong opposition from Democrats.

Trump suggested that the voting bill should be tied to any agreement to fund the Homeland Security department. This department has been partially shut down since February 13 due to Democratic demands for immigration enforcement reforms.

The voting bill would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID for casting ballots. Currently, it does not have the 60 votes needed to overcome Democratic opposition in the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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