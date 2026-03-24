Trump Urges Easter Break for Voter-Identification Bill

President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to forgo their Easter holiday in order to pass a voter-identification bill, facing strong Democratic opposition, with an appeal invoking Jesus.

The bill, which Republicans wish to connect with Homeland Security funding efforts, has been delayed amid Democratic demands for immigration enforcement reforms, leaving agency workers unpaid.

Despite Trump's push, Senate leaders, including Majority Leader John Thune, doubt the practicality of merging the funding and voter ID issues, while discussions continue to resolve Homeland Security financial deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)