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Trump Urges Easter Break for Voter-Identification Bill

President Trump called on Republicans to work through Easter to pass a controversial voter-identification bill opposed by Democrats. The bill's passage is tied to Homeland Security funding, stalled due to immigration reform demands. Senate leaders doubt the feasibility of combining the two issues amid ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 02:08 IST
Trump Urges Easter Break for Voter-Identification Bill

President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to forgo their Easter holiday in order to pass a voter-identification bill, facing strong Democratic opposition, with an appeal invoking Jesus.

The bill, which Republicans wish to connect with Homeland Security funding efforts, has been delayed amid Democratic demands for immigration enforcement reforms, leaving agency workers unpaid.

Despite Trump's push, Senate leaders, including Majority Leader John Thune, doubt the practicality of merging the funding and voter ID issues, while discussions continue to resolve Homeland Security financial deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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