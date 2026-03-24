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Trump Administration Eyes Ghalibaf as Key Partner

The Trump administration is considering Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as both a potential partner and future leader. This consideration highlights a strategic approach towards finding a diplomatic partner who could engage in negotiations with the U.S. in future phases of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 03:21 IST
Trump Administration Eyes Ghalibaf as Key Partner

The Trump administration is reportedly considering Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as a key figure who might serve as a potential partner and perhaps even a future leader of Iran. This aligns with the administration's strategic exploration of possibilities for diplomacy.

According to information reported by Politico, citing two officials from the administration, Ghalibaf is viewed by some in the White House as a viable partner. They believe he could potentially usher Iran into negotiations with the Trump administration.

Such a partnership could play a crucial role in shaping the next phase of negotiations and conflicts. The administration sees this as an opportunity to engage meaningfully with a leader who may navigate complex diplomatic landscapes.

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