Tensions Escalate in Middle East as International Leaders Mediate

President Donald Trump has delayed military action towards Iran, extending a deadline to address concerns in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Trump's administration faces rising regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and Lebanon, sparking global diplomatic efforts to avert further conflict.

Amid Trump's assertions of back-channel negotiations, Iranian officials refute claims of discussions aimed at de-escalation. Regional powers such as Oman, Pakistan, and Egypt undertake diplomatic initiatives to promote dialogue and stabilization.

Meanwhile, Israeli military actions have intensified across Lebanon, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis with significant civilian casualties and displacement. As international leaders address these challenges, global economic pressures and worries of war crimes in the Middle East remain pronounced.

(With inputs from agencies.)