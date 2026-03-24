Middle East Tensions Mount Despite Diplomatic Overtures

Tensions in the Middle East remained high as US President Donald Trump announced ongoing talks with Iran, yet violence persists. On Monday, Trump extended the deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, delaying strikes on Iranian power plants for five days. However, Iran continues to deny the presence of any ongoing discussions.

The ramifications of the conflict have spilled over into financial markets, affecting oil prices significantly. Since some of the skirmishes began, more than 1,500 people in Iran, 1,000 in Lebanon, and several in Israel and other regions have lost their lives, with millions displaced due to ongoing hostilities.

As Israel reports completing an extensive assault on Iranian targets, Defense Minister Israel Katz has revealed plans for similar strategies in southern Lebanon, while regional powers like Oman and Egypt engage in diplomatic efforts to curb the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)