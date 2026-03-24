In a tumultuous time for global politics, Denmark's election sees incumbent Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland despite domestic criticism and a likely weak voter turnout. Opinion polls suggest the Social Democrats might suffer a historic low, reflecting discontent over national welfare and prolonged leadership.

Across the Atlantic, France's military expressed concerns about the United States' unpredictable diplomatic stance, flagged as detrimental to France's strategic interests. Valentin Mandon emphasized the struggles inherent to relying on an ally unwilling to inform them of crucial military operations, a sentiment growing amid alliance shifts.

Further escalating global tensions, Russian military actions in Ukraine have claimed lives and affected crucial energy infrastructure, with President Zelenskiy reiterating appeals for enhanced air defense from Western allies. Meanwhile, Iranian internal security crackdowns suggest further strain following controversial international interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)