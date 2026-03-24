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Pakistan's Role in West Asia Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Islamabad's readiness to facilitate dialogue between the US and Iran to end conflict in West Asia. This follows media reports of Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye's peace efforts. The Foreign Office urged patience for official announcements, dismissing speculative reports about the venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:56 IST
Pakistan's Role in West Asia Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Endeavor
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In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Islamabad's preparedness to mediate talks between the United States and Iran. This initiative aims to resolve the protracted conflict in West Asia. Sharif's statement came amidst media speculation about Pakistan, along with Egypt and Turkiye, actively pursuing peace efforts in the region.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's support for dialogue as a means to achieve peace and stability in West Asia. He stressed that Pakistan is ready to host meaningful and conclusive discussions, conditional upon approval from the US and Iran. Such diplomacy is vital to foster comprehensive settlement of the ongoing warfare, he mentioned on social media platform X.

Pakistan's Foreign Office, responding to media queries, advised caution against making assumptions. It emphasized the importance of waiting for official announcements regarding the venue for potential talks. As rumors swirl about Islamabad as a possible meeting location, the FO underscored its commitment to diplomacy in resolving Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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