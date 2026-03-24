AIADMK Promises Free Fridges and More in 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Manifesto

In a bid to win the 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced plans to distribute free refrigerators to rice ration cardholders. Among the other promises are freebies like dal, cooking oil, and a one-time financial grant designed to lighten the tax burden for families.

Palaniswami's announcements are reminiscent of the party's past election strategies, echoing the populist schemes of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. At the release of the AIADMK manifesto, he assured voters that the party has a strong fiscal track record, ready to tackle alleged corruption and inefficiencies in the current DMK government.

The AIADMK manifesto outlines various welfare promises, from financial aid to women and plans for skill development programs, to addressing grievances surrounding pension schemes. Palaniswami vowed that upon returning to power, the AIADMK would expand the financial base to fulfill these commitments, further criticizing the DMK's alleged failures over the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)