Chile Withdraws Support for Bachelet's U.N. Secretary-General Bid

Chile announced on Tuesday that it is retracting its endorsement of former President Michelle Bachelet's bid to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations. This comes ahead of an election scheduled for a five-year term beginning in 2027.

The decision to pull support is seen as a significant move by Chile's new President, Jose Antonio Kast, who has criticized Bachelet's tenure and labeled former President Gabriel Boric's support for her nomination a mistake. Chile's withdrawal accentuates the country's recent conservative turn.

As the United Nations Security Council gears up to recommend candidates for the General Assembly's upcoming election, other contenders for the position include Rafael Grossi from Argentina, supported by his country, and Rebeca Grynspan from Costa Rica. The election process is set to feature public hearings and secret votes over the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)