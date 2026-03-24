Unyielding Front: Ukraine Fends Off Escalating Russian Attacks
Ukraine faces a major escalation in Russian drone and missile attacks, with critical strikes killing six and injuring at least 46 people. Despite ongoing assaults, Ukrainian forces continue to resist, using advanced drone technology to bolster their defenses and seek further international support.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has been hit by a significant increase in Russian drone and missile attacks, killing six people and injuring at least 46, according to officials. The onslaught, which continued into Tuesday, is part of what is believed to be the start of Russia's anticipated spring offensive.
Heavy fighting persists along a 1,250-kilometer front line, with Russian forces increasing their efforts to break through Ukrainian defenses. Despite the intense assaults, Ukraine's military remains resolute, bolstered by the use of advanced drone technology.
While Ukrainian leaders continue to seek international support, including Patriot air defense missiles, the country remains steadfast in its resistance against Russia's aggression, even as the situation remains precarious along critical front lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)