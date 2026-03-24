DMK Secures Alliance with DMDK for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has bolstered its electoral campaign by granting 10 Assembly seats to its ally, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), for the upcoming elections on April 23, 2023.

A pact was formalized between DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth at DMK's headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam.' This strategic alliance, following a similar seat-sharing deal with the Congress, suggests a promising outlook for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Premalatha Vijayakanth expressed optimism about the alliance, stating that the party is confident in targeting constituencies with winning potential. A five-member panel has been formed to discuss key constituencies like Vriddhachalam and Virugambakkam, enhancing their election readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)