Left Menu

DMK Secures Alliance with DMDK for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu's DMK has allocated 10 Assembly seats to its ally DMDK for the 2023 polls. This alliance between DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth marks a significant political alliance. DMDK also bagged one Rajya Sabha seat, strengthening its electoral prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:01 IST
DMK Secures Alliance with DMDK for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has bolstered its electoral campaign by granting 10 Assembly seats to its ally, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), for the upcoming elections on April 23, 2023.

A pact was formalized between DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth at DMK's headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam.' This strategic alliance, following a similar seat-sharing deal with the Congress, suggests a promising outlook for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Premalatha Vijayakanth expressed optimism about the alliance, stating that the party is confident in targeting constituencies with winning potential. A five-member panel has been formed to discuss key constituencies like Vriddhachalam and Virugambakkam, enhancing their election readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026