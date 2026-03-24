Trump's Gulf Gamble: Missteps and Middle Eastern Maneuvers

Donald Trump's abrupt halt in his confrontation with Iran came after Gulf states warned the conflict was escalating dangerously. Analysts say Washington misjudged Tehran's willingness to engage further, sparking fears for regional security.

Gulf Arab states warned that U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure would incite retaliation, risking damage to vital energy facilities. Trump's threat to target Iran's electric grid, unless the Strait of Hormuz reopened, led to market volatility.

Despite Iran's resilience, efforts for negotiation continue, aiming to navigate regional security concerns. Tehran's hardened negotiating stance suggests any resolution will require serious concessions from both parties, with wider regional implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)