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Power Struggle at MPS: Palermo Poised to Climb Banking Ladder

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has nominated Fabrizio Palermo as their chief executive candidate amidst governance turmoil. Palermo, former head of state investment agency CDP, was selected as the top candidate to guide the state-backed lender through shareholder tensions. The decision awaits a shareholder vote on April 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:49 IST
Power Struggle at MPS: Palermo Poised to Climb Banking Ladder

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) disclosed on Tuesday that its board has selected Fabrizio Palermo as the leading candidate for the role of chief executive amidst a renewed governance crisis. Palermo, who heads the Rome-based utility firm ACEA, stands as Italy's third-largest bank's choice to navigate ongoing shareholder disputes. MPS stated that Palermo, previously the head of the state investment agency CDP, was the top contender from a shortlist of three candidates intended to guide the state-backed lender through its turbulent phase, marked by intensified leadership scrutiny.

The board's nomination is set for a shareholder vote on April 15, contending with the current CEO Luigi Lovaglio, who is also a nominee. Notably, both ACEA and MPS share a significant investor, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, whose son Alessandro holds board positions in both entities.

Previously bailed out by the state in 2017 after a decade on the verge of financial ruin, MPS underwent restructuring under CEO Lovaglio. Last year, amidst a consolidation wave in Italian banking, MPS acquired the larger rival, Mediobanca. However, a boardroom skirmish over strategic decisions concerning Mediobanca led MPS to exclude Lovaglio from their shortlisted candidates this month, resulting in Palermo's emergence as the frontrunner. Further discussions on Lovaglio's standing occurred over two days, revealing plans to strip his executive powers and appoint Deputy General Manager Maurizio Bai in his place.

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