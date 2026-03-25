Nuclear Double Standards: Unveiling the Middle East's Secret Arsenal

In the volatile theater of the Middle East, Israel's nuclear ambitions, hidden yet potent, remain a contentious issue. Its arsenal, developed in secret since the 1950s, is an open secret, with the nation neither confirming nor denying its existence.

Iran, whose nuclear program has been a source of global concern, notably lacks the weapons capabilities that Israel ostensibly possesses. Despite entering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, Iran's uranium enrichment has continued, fueling international suspicions and diplomatic tensions.

This dichotomy in nuclear ownership has stirred debates about international nuclear policies. The existing framework implicitly tolerates some nations' arsenals while condemning others' ambitions, a precarious stance that could destabilize future non-proliferation efforts if not addressed uniformly by global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)