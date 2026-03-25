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Leadership Showdown: MPS Board Nominates New CEO Candidate

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's board has selected Fabrizio Palermo as its candidate for chief executive to navigate Italy's third-largest bank through shareholder tensions and ongoing strategic changes. Palma replaces Luigi Lovaglio, with the vote set for April 15, amid heavy scrutiny over leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:28 IST
Leadership Showdown: MPS Board Nominates New CEO Candidate

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has named Fabrizio Palermo as its preferred candidate for CEO. Palermo faces off against incumbent Luigi Lovaglio in a leadership contest to steer Italy's third-largest financial institution through its current phase amid shareholder and governance challenges.

The decision will go to a shareholder vote on April 15. Palermo challenges the incumbent CEO Lovaglio, who has led since 2022. Both ACEA and MPS have significant ties to Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, indicating potential influences in this competition.

Initially, MPS considered other candidates, including veteran banker Corrado Passera and former executive Carlo Vivaldi. However, Palermo was ultimately deemed the most fitting candidate to lead the bank's transformative strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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