Gulf Arab States Sound Alarm Over Iranian Aggression
Gulf Arab states warned the U.N. Human Rights Council of existential threats from Iran, citing infrastructural attacks deemed potential war crimes by U.N. officials. With rising tensions marked by Iranian retaliation to U.S.-Israeli actions, Kuwait led calls for international scrutiny and reparations from Iran.
Gulf Arab states presented a stark warning to the United Nations Human Rights Council, highlighting an existential threat from Iran following attacks on their critical infrastructure. These attacks, according to U.N. rights chief Volker Turk, might represent war crimes as the prolonged conflict intensifies.
Kuwait's ambassador, Naser Abdullah H. M. Alhayen, addressed the council in Geneva, condemning Iran's aggressive stance and its impact on international laws and sovereignty, while urging for immediate action to monitor and reprimand Iran's actions.
Adding to the complexity, Iran defended its counteractions, citing over 1,500 civilian deaths due to U.S.-Israeli strikes. Despite international appeals for de-escalation, tensions endure with planned debates over reparations and emergency sessions to address the ongoing conflict, which Turk described as particularly dangerous.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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