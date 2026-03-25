Gulf Arab States Sound Alarm Over Iranian Aggression

Gulf Arab states presented a stark warning to the United Nations Human Rights Council, highlighting an existential threat from Iran following attacks on their critical infrastructure. These attacks, according to U.N. rights chief Volker Turk, might represent war crimes as the prolonged conflict intensifies.

Kuwait's ambassador, Naser Abdullah H. M. Alhayen, addressed the council in Geneva, condemning Iran's aggressive stance and its impact on international laws and sovereignty, while urging for immediate action to monitor and reprimand Iran's actions.

Adding to the complexity, Iran defended its counteractions, citing over 1,500 civilian deaths due to U.S.-Israeli strikes. Despite international appeals for de-escalation, tensions endure with planned debates over reparations and emergency sessions to address the ongoing conflict, which Turk described as particularly dangerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)