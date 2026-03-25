Americans Unsure About US-Iran Conflict as Fuel Costs Soar

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, a recent AP-NORC poll indicates that most Americans view the military actions taken by the US as excessive. This sentiment prevails as the conflict, initiated by the US and Israel, stretches into its fourth week with significant political ramifications for the Trump administration.

The poll reveals that 59% of Americans believe the military measures against Iran have overstepped. Concurrently, economic concerns are mounting, with 45% expressing worry over rising gasoline prices—a notable increase from previous figures reflecting post-election optimism about economic improvements.

Despite these concerns, there is substantial support for preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, although the populace remains apprehensive about potential military escalations. Political leaders are urged to balance foreign policy goals with domestic economic stability, as Trump's mixed messaging leaves many uncertain about the path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)