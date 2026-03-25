JD(U) Seeks Disqualification of MP Giridhari Yadav Over Alleged Anti-party Activities
The Janata Dal (United) has moved to disqualify Giridhari Yadav, a Banka MP, for alleged anti-party activities. This action comes after his son ran as an RJD candidate in Bihar elections. Additionally, Yadav's contradictory stance on electoral roll revision further fueled JD(U)'s decision.
- Country:
- India
The Janata Dal (United) has initiated proceedings to disqualify its member, Giridhari Yadav, from the Lok Sabha due to his alleged anti-party activities. This move was officially submitted by the JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha, Dileshwar Kamait, on Tuesday.
Giridhari Yadav, representing Bihar's Banka constituency, faces this action primarily because his son, Chanakya Prakash Ranjan, participated in the Bihar assembly elections as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, challenging the loyalty expected from a JD(U) member. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the disqualification notice, emphasizing the breach of party allegiance.
Moreover, Yadav's opposition to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which JD(U) supports, has contributed to this decision. The party maintains that such conduct contradicts its interests and mandates disciplinary action, with party spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad affirming an unwavering stance against deviations from party principles.
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Adjourned: Finance Bill Passed Amid Emphasis on Economic Reform
Harnessing Solar Energy: A Political Jab in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2026 after including 32 government amendments.
Reform happening out of conviction, India riding on reform express: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha while replying to Finance Bill.
Contentious Foreign Contribution Amendment Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha