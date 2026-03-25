JD(U) Seeks Disqualification of MP Giridhari Yadav Over Alleged Anti-party Activities

The Janata Dal (United) has initiated proceedings to disqualify its member, Giridhari Yadav, from the Lok Sabha due to his alleged anti-party activities. This move was officially submitted by the JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha, Dileshwar Kamait, on Tuesday.

Giridhari Yadav, representing Bihar's Banka constituency, faces this action primarily because his son, Chanakya Prakash Ranjan, participated in the Bihar assembly elections as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, challenging the loyalty expected from a JD(U) member. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the disqualification notice, emphasizing the breach of party allegiance.

Moreover, Yadav's opposition to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which JD(U) supports, has contributed to this decision. The party maintains that such conduct contradicts its interests and mandates disciplinary action, with party spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad affirming an unwavering stance against deviations from party principles.