Honoring the Legacy: Bangladesh's Quest for Equality and Justice

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has described the genocide of March 25, 1971, as a 'pre-planned' massacre, sparking calls to foster a society founded on equality, human dignity, and social justice, reflecting the Liberation War's spirit. In a message disseminated on X, Rahman emphasized the necessity of understanding this genocide to underscore the value of independence for current and future generations.

The Pakistani army's 'Operation Searchlight' on March 25, 1971, aimed to quash Bengali demands for self-determination in East Pakistan, resulting in over 20,000 deaths in Dhaka alone, with the nine-month Liberation War claiming three million lives overall. As a somber remembrance, Bangladesh declares March 25 as Genocide Day to honor the victims.

Rahman highlighted the historical research questions regarding the inability to resist this massacre at the time, while also praising the resistance initiated by the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram. He called for honoring the martyrs' sacrifices by embracing the Liberation War's spirit to build a just and prosperous Bangladesh. The country commemorates Independence Day on March 26, with traditional military parades and civic receptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)