Resignation Standoff: Kannan Gopinathan vs. Government

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan has accused the Indian government of stalling his resignation, obstructing his plans to run in the Kerala Assembly elections. The bureaucrat turned politician resigned in 2019, protesting against the denial of freedom of expression in Kashmir. In a recent social media post, Gopinathan tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention.

Gopinathan joined the Congress party last year, advocating that it is the sole political entity capable of steering the nation correctly. He expressed his frustration at being unable to move professionally due to the government's inaction over his resignation, which has persisted for 6.5 years.

The former bureaucrat criticized the government's pettiness, arguing that blocking his right to contest in democratic elections is unacceptable. Despite understanding the broader difficulties faced under the NDA regime, Gopinathan is calling for an end to what he sees as delay and harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)