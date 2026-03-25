Global Fallout: Unjust Costs of U.S. and Israeli Actions
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticizes U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran for causing global economic damage, specifically pointing out a loss of 100 billion euros in Spain's market. Sanchez warns against the escalating situation in Lebanon, drawing parallels to destruction in Gaza, and calls for policy measures to mitigate economic impact.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez strongly criticized what he termed illegal actions by the United States and Israel in Iran, attributing them to widespread economic repercussions globally. Sanchez reported that the conflict led to a 100 billion euro loss in Spain's IBEX index market capitalization.
Addressing lawmakers, Sanchez argued for governmental measures to support citizens facing economic challenges, proposing tax reductions on fuel and electricity alongside subsidies for industries impacted by energy price surges.
Sanchez further warned of Israel's potential plans to inflict devastation on Lebanon, comparable to Gaza, as tension surges following Israeli ministers' statements on seizing southern Lebanon territory.
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