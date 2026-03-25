Economic Turmoil: US Import Prices Surge as Defense, Tech, and Policy Shift Amidst Global Tensions

In a stark indicator of looming economic pressures, US import prices surged in February, driven primarily by rising energy costs, reflecting the largest gain in four years. This signals potential acceleration of inflation, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meanwhile, in a strategic move, the Pentagon announced collaborations with major defense contractors to boost production capabilities as part of its 'wartime footing' strategy. This involves a significant $500 million multi-year investment aimed at enhancing munitions stockpiles.

On the legislative front, US senators have reached a bipartisan agreement to cap monthly insulin costs, while in the tech sector, Microsoft is stepping into a Texas data center previously linked to Oracle and OpenAI, expanding its infrastructure capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)