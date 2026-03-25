Left Menu

AIADMK Gears Up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The AIADMK has announced its first list of candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. General secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will seek re-election from Edappadi, while other notable candidates include K P Munusamy and D Jayakumar. The party aims to counter the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST
AIADMK Gears Up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday announced its initial list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23. The party's general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, will once again contest from his home turf, Edappadi constituency, marking his sixth re-election attempt from the area.

Palaniswami surprised political circles by swiftly concluding seat-sharing negotiations with major allies such as the BJP, PMK, and AMMK on March 23. He also unveiled a comprehensive 297-point election manifesto, aiming to rejuvenate party workers to mount a formidable challenge against the 21-party Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK.

While AIADMK finalized their candidate list, the DMK is yet to reveal its manifesto or candidate lineup. Among AIADMK's key candidates are K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, D Jayakumar from Royapuram, and several other former ministers and senior leaders seeking re-election with hopes of reclaiming power in the state legislature.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026