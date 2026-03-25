AIADMK Gears Up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday announced its initial list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23. The party's general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, will once again contest from his home turf, Edappadi constituency, marking his sixth re-election attempt from the area.

Palaniswami surprised political circles by swiftly concluding seat-sharing negotiations with major allies such as the BJP, PMK, and AMMK on March 23. He also unveiled a comprehensive 297-point election manifesto, aiming to rejuvenate party workers to mount a formidable challenge against the 21-party Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK.

While AIADMK finalized their candidate list, the DMK is yet to reveal its manifesto or candidate lineup. Among AIADMK's key candidates are K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, D Jayakumar from Royapuram, and several other former ministers and senior leaders seeking re-election with hopes of reclaiming power in the state legislature.