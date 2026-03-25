BBC's Bold Strategy: Matt Brittin Takes Charge Amid Legal Storm

Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been named the new director general of the BBC, stepping in to replace Tim Davie, who resigned following controversy over an edited Donald Trump speech.

The broadcaster, now embroiled in a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Trump over alleged defamation, argues the claim should be dismissed, pointing to Trump's reelection as evidence of undamaged reputation.

Brittin, taking over on May 18, is tasked with negotiating new funding strategies for the BBC, as its Royal Charter nears expiration. His appointment comes as the BBC faces both competition from streaming platforms and intense political scrutiny, challenging its status as a trusted cultural institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)