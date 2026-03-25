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UK Crackdown on Foreign Donations: Reform UK Faces New Challenges

The UK government is implementing a cap on political donations from overseas and banning cryptocurrency contributions to prevent foreign financial interference in politics. This move, aiming to protect the nation's democracy, may impact Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which relies heavily on overseas and crypto donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:38 IST
UK Crackdown on Foreign Donations: Reform UK Faces New Challenges
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The UK government is set to introduce a cap on contributions from overseas donors to political parties, alongside a ban on cryptocurrency donations. This decision follows an independent review examining foreign financial interference in British politics and could significantly affect the fundraising capabilities of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

This development emerges after a former Reform UK politician was imprisoned for accepting bribes related to pro-Russian rhetoric. Currently leading in polls, Reform UK has previously announced its acceptance of bitcoin donations, with a substantial portion of its funds coming from foreign donors.

The government plans to limit annual donations from Britons living abroad to £100,000 and impose a temporary halt on crypto donations, pending the establishment of effective regulatory frameworks. These measures are part of efforts to combat potential foreign influence and preserve the integrity of the UK's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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