Owaisi Slams Government Over Energy Crisis and Political Policies

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led government, accusing it of being unprepared in facing the energy crisis exacerbated by the conflict in West Asia. Speaking at a TV9 Network event, Owaisi highlighted India's lack of strategic petroleum reserves and the resulting fuel shortages.

Owaisi questioned India's oil import policies, alleging undue influence from the U.S. He argued that China and Russia manage their oil navigation effortlessly, while India relies on Iran's assistance, which remains insufficient. The crisis, he warned, will escalate fuel prices post-Assembly elections, impacting everyone, especially small vendors.

Delving into political matters, Owaisi linked AIMIM with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, intensifying West Bengal's electoral contest. He also criticized Assam's NRC exercise and CAA for religious bias, highlighting divisions created by leaders. Addressing environmental concerns, he urged attention to sewage pollution in the Ganga, condemning the communal slant in nationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)