Congress Criticizes 'Modi Huglomacy' Amid West Asia Mediation Tensions

The Congress has launched a scathing critique of the government, calling out its characterization of Pakistan as a 'dalaal nation' amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The remark was reportedly made during an all-party meeting held to address the situation.

Congress highlights the supposed failure of 'Modi huglomacy,' claiming it has left India in a passive role as a broken nation emerges as a mediator. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns on X, emphasizing the perceived diplomatic failures.

The opposition is demanding a comprehensive debate in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, pushing for transparency and active involvement in West Asia's diplomatic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)