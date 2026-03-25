Congress Criticizes 'Modi Huglomacy' Amid West Asia Mediation Tensions
The Congress criticized the government for labeling Pakistan a 'dalaal nation' despite its mediation efforts in West Asia. This follows an all-party meeting discussing the situation. The opposition claims Modi's diplomatic strategy has failed, pushing India into a passive role, while demanding a parliamentary debate.
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- India
The Congress has launched a scathing critique of the government, calling out its characterization of Pakistan as a 'dalaal nation' amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The remark was reportedly made during an all-party meeting held to address the situation.
Congress highlights the supposed failure of 'Modi huglomacy,' claiming it has left India in a passive role as a broken nation emerges as a mediator. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns on X, emphasizing the perceived diplomatic failures.
The opposition is demanding a comprehensive debate in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, pushing for transparency and active involvement in West Asia's diplomatic affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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