TSA Turmoil: Staffing Crisis Amid Government Shutdown Strains Airports

Long lines were reported at major airports on Wednesday as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed a notable increase in the number of security officers quitting. Over 480 officers have left their positions since the partial government shutdown began in mid-February. Ha McNeill, a senior TSA official, informed a U.S. House committee of the severe workforce strains this has caused.

President Donald Trump suggested deploying National Guard troops to airports to enhance security. Meanwhile, the Senate continues to debate funding proposals that would resume operations for TSA and other Homeland Security departments. McNeill noted that during the 2025 shutdown, 1,110 officers quit, leaving significant gaps as the agency now faces a travel surge.

Amid spring break and record travel volumes, TSA agents are under tremendous pressure, with some resorting to extreme financial measures—such as donating blood and picking up extra jobs. This crisis coincides with political deadlock over immigration reforms, further complicating matters as ICE and Homeland Security personnel are redeployed to support strained airport security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)