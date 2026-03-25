Denmark's Electoral Shake-Up: A New Government in the Making?

Denmark is witnessing a political shift as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been tasked by the king to form a new government. Following a significant electoral defeat, Frederiksen's Social Democrats suffered their worst result since 1903, sparking talks of coalition with left-wing allies.

The election revealed a polarized electorate increasingly dissatisfied with centrist policies, particularly regarding economic decisions. Right-wing nationalist parties capitalized on economic grievances, such as inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, while the Green Left Party gained traction, reflecting widespread concerns over welfare and environmental issues.

Despite the electoral setback, Frederiksen remains a potential contender to lead Denmark once again. Her party, although diminished, holds 21.9% support, making it the largest in parliament. Coalition negotiations with other parties, including the Moderates, will be crucial in determining if she can secure another term as prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)