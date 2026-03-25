Zelenskiy Reveals U.S. Security Conditions Amid Donbas Dilemma
In an effort to secure U.S. security guarantees, Ukraine faces pressure from the U.S. to cede Donbas to Russia. President Zelenskiy highlights the strategic challenges, emphasizing that such a move could jeopardize Ukraine’s security. While U.S. missile support continues, Ukraine intensifies its own military production capabilities.
The United States has placed security guarantees for Ukraine contingent upon Kyiv ceding the Donbas region to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed in an interview with Reuters. As the U.S. shifts focus to its tensions with Iran, President Trump is exerting pressure on Ukraine to bring the prolonged conflict to an expedited conclusion.
Zelenskiy noted, "The developments in the Middle East are influencing President Trump's decisions. Unfortunately, his current strategy relies on increasing pressure on Ukraine." He reiterated Ukraine's need for international security assurances to prevent future Russian aggression, should a peace treaty be brokered.
Despite continued support from the U.S. with the supply of Patriot missile defense systems, Zelenskiy warned that conceding Donbas would compromise Ukraine's and Europe's security due to Russia's potential territorial gain. Meanwhile, Ukraine is advancing its missile and drone capabilities to enhance its defense against Russian attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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