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Mexico Stands Firm on Bachelet for U.N. Leadership

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has affirmed her support for Michelle Bachelet's U.N. Secretary-General candidacy despite Chile's withdrawal of backing. Bachelet, former Chilean and U.N. high official, remains a top contender with Brazilian and Mexican support, aiming for global peace and rights advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:36 IST
Mexico Stands Firm on Bachelet for U.N. Leadership
Michelle Bachelet

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed support for Michelle Bachelet's candidacy as U.N. Secretary-General, despite Chile withdrawing its backing. Bachelet, a prominent contender, garners ongoing support from Mexico and Brazil.

Bachelet, Chile's first female president, served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights and U.N. Women's executive director. She remains committed to her candidacy, promoting global peace and rights advocacy.

Chile's new leadership, under President Kast, opted to abstain from backing any candidate. Despite this, Sheinbaum insists on Bachelet's capability to lead the U.N. into a conflict-resolving future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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