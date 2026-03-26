Ukraine's Security Gamble: Peace Deal Hinges on Donbas

In a crucial geopolitical maneuver, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed that U.S. security guarantees for a peace deal heavily rely on Ukraine's concession of Donbas to Russia. This disclosure comes amid efforts by President Donald Trump to prioritize U.S. interests in the Middle East, complicating the ongoing negotiations.

Seeking robust international support to prevent future hostilities, Zelenskiy underscores the importance of security guarantees. He questions the financial and military backing Ukraine would receive to maintain its defense against potential Russian aggression, amid stalled peace talks.

As Ukraine bolsters its arsenal with advancements in missile technology, it faces the challenge of diplomatic pressure. Zelenskiy stresses the necessity of a summit with Trump, Putin, and himself to resolve territorial and security issues, while acknowledging the risk of losing U.S. interest in the peace process.