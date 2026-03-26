Uncertain Leadership: CDC Director Search Delayed Amid Health Policy Turmoil

The White House has postponed announcing a new director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, missing the deadline on Wednesday. Jay Bhattacharya, the current acting director, remains in charge, according to a health department spokesperson. The CDC's leadership has been in flux since August when former Director Susan Monarez was dismissed after opposing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine policy proposals.

Since Monarez's exit, the role has seen multiple temporary occupants, including Jim O'Neill and now Jay Bhattacharya from the National Institutes of Health. Although federal law limits acting replacements to 210 days, the CDC's interim period concluded on March 25 without a permanent appointment.

Dr. Bhattacharya will maintain his position, handling the director's delegable duties. Health Secretary Kennedy and HHS Chief Counselor Chris Klomp are collaborating with the White House on selecting a permanent director. Klomp expressed optimism following recent candidate interviews, as reported by The Washington Post, which noted the delay and listed possible candidates, including Ernie Fletcher, Daniel Edney, and Joseph Marine.